Comedy

Friday 11/24

Stephen Kellogg: Music, stories and comedy, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Saturday 11/25

The Roast of Timmy Elliott: Fundraiser for injury support fund, 7 p.m., Maine House of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com

An Evening of Comedy: 7:30 p.m., Ground Floor Freeport, 13 School St., Freeport. $15. groundfloorfreeport.com

Friday 12/1

Advertisement

“The Depths of Wikipedia”: Live podcast, 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $15-$35. auramaine.com

Friday 12/1-Sunday 12/3

“WFCP Home Time Radio Hour”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., Freeport. $20, $10 students to age 22. fcponline.org

Ongoing

The Char and Cher Drag Show: 8:30 p.m., first Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 11/24

Advertisement

“How Do I Look”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 11/26

“Serenity”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Through 11/27

“Aqueous”: Anne Scheer, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road, Falmouth. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Friday 12/1-Sunday 12/31

Advertisement

“Holiday Offerings”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 12/2

“Flights of Fancy”: Emily Blaschke and Missy Dunaway, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

“Spiritual Ecology, Part 1”: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 12/30

“Potato Chips and Ginger Ale”: Noon to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Frank Brockman Gallery, 68 Maine St., Brunswick.

Advertisement

“Sparkle” Holiday Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

Through 1/7

“Seeking Light: Plants from Shoreline to Canopy”: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. une.edu

Through 1/13

“The Littles”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 1/31

Advertisement

“Art of Penobscot Bay”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Thos. Moser, 149 Main St., Freeport. thosmoser.com

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 11/24

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (2023): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org

Monday 11/27

Advertisement

“Gabriel Women Passamaquoddy Basketmakers” (1999): Native American Film Series, 11 a.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. freeportmaine.libcal.com

“Aurora’s Sunrise” (2022): Armenian, Turkish, German and Kurdish with English subtitles, 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free, reservation required. space538.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 11/24

Advertisement

The Unfinished Blues Band: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $19 at door. thehillarts.me

Zach Nugent; Dead Set: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $17 advance, $20 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 11/24-Sunday 11/26

Spencer and the Walrus Beatles Night: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $24 advance, $31 at door, $39 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

Saturday 11/25

Duke Robillard: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Advertisement

Rigometrics; Midnight Breakfast: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Model Airplane: 9 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $25. auramaine.com

Sunday 11/26

Portland Rossini Club: 3 p.m., The Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 143 State St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors, students free. rossiniclub.org

Tuesday 11/28

Cathy Meyer: 6 p.m., St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth. 799-4014

Advertisement

DakhaBrakha: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25-$50. statetheatreportland.com

Wednesday 11/29

Blind Pilot: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

USM Jazz Combo: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $7 advance, $10 at door, $7 seniors, $5 students. onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday 11/30

Ustad Shafaat Khan: Noon, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com

Advertisement

Rod Picott; Sara Cox: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $22 advance, $24 at door. thehillarts.me

Dylan Scott: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $31 advance, $36 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Haley Heynderickx; Max Garcia Conover; LéPonds: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $28 at door. space538.org

Melissa Ferrick: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Snakes and Stars: 9:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 12/1

Advertisement

Tom Rush; Matt Nakoa: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $50 advance, $60 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Gimme Gimme Disco: 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $15-$17 advance, $20 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Jarhead Fertilizer: 9 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. space538.org

The Music of Lady Gaga: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Advertisement

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Advertisement

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 11/24 & Saturday 11/25

“Nargiz Alizada: A Life Within a Life”: 7:30 p.m., The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Saturday 11/25

Advertisement

Dragology “Decades”: 7-9 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $22 advance, $25 at door. thehillarts.me

Friday 12/1-Sunday 12/3

“Alice in Wonderland”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Greely High School, 303 Main St., Cumberland. $10, $8 students and seniors. msad51.org

“Murder on the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. $15, $12 students and seniors. showtix4u.com

Friday 12/1-Saturday 12/23

“Gifts of Christmas, a Musical”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. weekends, The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Advertisement

Friday 12/1-Saturday 12/30

“Corduroy”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org

Through 12/3

“The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 7 p.m. additional performance Dec. 2, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $23-$78. mainestateballet.org

Through 12/10

“White”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays, 2 p.m. Dec. 10, Mad Horse Theatre, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-can. madhorse.com

Advertisement

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: