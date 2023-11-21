The Maine State Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner and awards ceremony Tuesday at Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland.

The event was rescheduled from Oct. 26 following the mass shooting in Lewiston on Oct. 25.

The chamber will honor the late Carl, Kenneth, Ival “Bud” and Alton “Chuck” Cianchette, founders of the Cianbro construction company. The brothers will be recognized posthumously for their business leadership and contributions to Maine’s economy, dedication to the betterment of Maine and its people, and commitment to community service.

The chamber will debut a video tribute to the Cianchette brothers along with the latest edition of the Maine State Chamber’s magazine, OneVoice Maine, which also pays tribute to the brothers. Cianchette family members will be presented with the chamber’s Dirigo Award.

Dajuan Eubanks, president of the Maine Celtics, will receive the Alton ‘Chuck’ Cianchette Business Hall of Fame Award, and Robin Mullins, president of the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, will receive the Dana Connors Chamber Professional of the Year Award.

Video messages from U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, and Gov. Janet Mills will be presented.

