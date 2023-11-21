KENNEBUNKPORT – Among the many yuletide festivities offered during Kennebunkport’s Prelude is Mid- Week Music’s third annual Christmas Concert.

The two shows, part of a monthly concert series held at the Town House School at 135 North St., will be held Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.

Keyboardist Mark Gunter (with his vintage 1960s Hammond organ), bassist John Kumnick, and guitarist Dana Pearson will join together again to play a mix of Christmas music, ranging from the religious (“O Holy Night,” “The First Noel”) to the not-so-religious (“Santa Got a Sunburn,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”).

The Wednesday evening concert is BYOB and only for people 21 and older; the Sunday matinee encore is alcohol-free and is open to everybody. For more information and tickets, visit kporths.com/buy-tickets, email info@kporths.com, or call 207-967-2751.

The Mid-Week Music Christmas Show will be performed Dec. 6 and Dec. 10 by, from left, Mark Gunter, Dana Pearson, and John Kumnick.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: