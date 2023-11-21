Andrew Bailey was hired Tuesday as pitching coach of the Boston Red Sox after four seasons in the same role with the San Francisco Giants.

He replaced Dave Bush, Boston’s pitching coach for the past four seasons.

The Red Sox pitching staff ranked 21st in ERA (4.52) among major league teams in 2023. Boston finished 22nd among major league teams in starter ERA (4.68). The Red Sox were 27th in starter total innings (774 1/3), which overworked the bullpen. The Sox finished with the fourth most reliever innings (655 2/3).

A two-time All-Star, the 39-year-old Bailey was 16-14 with a 3.12 ERA and 95 saves in eight seasons with Oakland (2009-11), Boston (2012-13), the New York Yankees (2015), Philadelphia (2016) and the Los Angeles Angels (2016-17).

He spent 2018 as an Angels coaching assistant and video replay coordinator and 2019 as the Angels bullpen coach. He switched to the Giants to work under manager Gabe Kapler, who was fired after the season and replaced by Bob Melvin.

Bailey is director of development for the Strike 3 Foundation, founded in 2008 by Craig Breslow, hired last month as Boston’s chief baseball officer. The organization raises money for childhood cancer research. Bailey and Breslow were teammates on the 2013 World Series champion Red Sox.

But the Red Sox actually targeted Bailey as their next pitching coach even before hiring Breslow, a source told MassLive. Bailey, who has a home in Connecticut, also interviewed to be the Yankees bench coach and reportedly drew interest from the Orioles, Marlins and White Sox as a pitching coach.

PADRES: San Diego hired Mike Shildt as manager two years after he was suddenly fired by the St. Louis Cardinals following a third straight playoff appearance.

The Padres announced that Shildt was given a two-year contract.

Shildt replaces Bob Melvin, who was hired away by the San Francisco Giants on Oct. 25 with a year left on his contract with the Padres. That ended a fractured two-year relationship with general manager A.J. Preller.

Shildt was voted NL Manager of the Year in 2019 while with the Cardinals. He takes over a big-spending team that flopped dramatically in 2023, a year after making a stirring run to the NL Championship Series and after increasing its opening day payroll to $258 million, third highest in the majors.

Shildt has been a senior advisor to the major league staff and player development department with the Padres since 2022. His familiarity with the team’s top minor league prospects could be an added bonus in guiding a big-league roster led by stars Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts.

Shildt filled in as third base coach early in the 2023 season after Matt Williams had colon cancer surgery. The previous season, Shildt also stepped in as third base coach, first base coach and bench coach due to various medical situations.

He is San Diego’s third manager in four seasons and the fifth full-time manager under Preller since midway through the 2015 season. Preller’s teams have never won a division title, and Melvin was the only manager to guide the Padres to consecutive winning seasons under the GM.

Preller and Melvin said they could work together next year. But when the Giants asked for permission to interview Melvin, the Padres consented, and Melvin was hired soon after by his hometown team.

PLAYOFF SHARES: A full postseason share for the World Series champion Texas Rangers totaled $506,263, just down from the record set when the Houston Astros won in 2022, but the total pool increased to the most in Major League Baseball history.

The pool of $107.8 million topped last year’s $107.5 million in the first season of expanded playoffs but the share was down from Houston’s $516,347.

Texas split $38.8 million into 64 full shares, 12.56 partial shares and $48,000 in cash awards, the commissioner’s office said Tuesday. The Astros last year divided their pool into 59 full shares, 14.14 partial shares and $940,000 in cash awards.

A full share for NL champion Arizona came to $313,634, up from $296,255 for Philadelphia last year. The Diamondbacks divided $25.9 million into 71 full shares and 11.49 partial shares.

ANGELS: Los Angeles hired Barry Enright to be their pitching coach.

Manager Ron Washington gave the job to the 37-year-old Enright, who has only been in coaching for five years. He was a pitching coach in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ system from 2019-21, and he spent the past two years as their assistant major league pitching coach and minor league pitching coordinator.

The Angels also hired veteran coach Tim Laker to be their offensive coordinator, working with new hitting coach Johnny Washington and the Angels’ hitters.

Enright is a Northern California native who played at Pepperdine before pitching in 31 games over four seasons in the majors with Arizona and the Angels from 2010-13. He appeared in seven games with the Halos, posting a 13.50 ERA.

