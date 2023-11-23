Two men are at large following an armed home invasion Wednesday night, according to South Portland Police.

South Portland received a call just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday that shots had been fired on Sawyer Street, police said in a news release.

There were no injuries and there is no threat to the public, according to the release.

Police said two suspects fled the scene. The department is asking people in the area of High and School streets to check home security systems like Blink and Ring that may have had motion trips Wednesday night.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the incident to contact the South Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.

