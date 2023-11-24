ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy says beating Ohio State means everything.

Ask any Buckeye, and he would say the same about Michigan.

THE GAME WHO: Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) vs. Michigan (11-0, 8-0, No. 3 CFP) WHEN: Noon Saturday TELEVISION: FOX

A spot to the Big Ten championship game and a path to the College Football Playoff will be at stake when the second-ranked Buckeyes play the third-ranked Wolverines on Saturday at the Big House.

It will also mark the end of an era for one of the greatest rivalries in sports.

With the Big Ten expanding to 18 schools and eliminating divisions next season, there’s a chance the Wolverines and Buckeyes will play two times in future years because it will be possible for them to match up in the conference title game after facing off in the regular season.

Michigan has turned things around in the series, which dates to 1897, with two straight wins after losing a school-record eight consecutive games to Ohio State.

“Being able to get on top of that rivalry this last two years has been huge,” McCarthy said. “And, we don’t plan on being on the other side of that at all anymore.”

Jim Harbaugh will not be on the sideline with his team for the third straight Saturday, serving the final game of a Big Ten suspension for being in charge of a program that the conference says broke its sportsmanship policy with a sign-stealing scheme.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will fill in for Harbaugh, who also missed the first three games because of a school suspension for breaking NCAA rules, to match wits against Ohio State Coach Ryan Day.

For the second straight year, both the Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) and Wolverines (11-0, 8-0, No. 3 CFP) will have perfect records when they meet.

Ohio State is aiming to end a two-game losing streak, which followed a school-record eight straight wins.

“We’re still confident,” Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer said. “I think that’s our motto is playing confident and being stingy and trying to get turnovers and just playing as aggressive as we can on the field.

“If we do that good things will happen.”

The team with the most rushing yards in The Game has won every matchup since 2001, according to Sportradar, and both schools have a star running behind an offensive line with future NFL players.

Michigan’s Blake Corum, who played only briefly in last year’s game because of a knee injury, has an FBS-high 20 rushing touchdowns to tie a school record.

Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson has ignited the running game that is opened up by star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. After missing three games with an injury, Henderson has run for an average of 124.8 yards with five touchdowns over the last four games.

“I think you’re seeing the identity we’re looking for,” Day said.

