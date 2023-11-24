NORMAN, Okla. — Dillon Gabriel passed for 400 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 13 Oklahoma defeat TCU 69-45 on Friday and improve its chances of reaching the Big 12 championship game.

Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2) entered the day in a three-way tie with Kansas State and Oklahoma State for second place in the Big 12. Those teams have games on Saturday, so the Sooners will have to wait to learn whether they will play for a 15th Big 12 title next weekend.

Drake Stoops caught a career-high 12 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Sawchuk ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns for the Sooners, who won their final regular-season Big 12 game. They will join the Southeastern Conference next season.

Josh Hoover passed for 344 yards and four touchdowns and Emani Bailey ran for 150 yards, caught a touchdown pass and ran for a score for TCU (5-7, 3-6). The Horned Frogs failed to become bowl eligible a year after playing for the national championship.

(20) IOWA 13, NEBRASKA 10: Backup kicker Marshall Meeder barely cleared the crossbar with a 38-yard field goal as time ran out after Ethan Hurkett’s interception gave Iowa (10-2, 7-2) a final possession with 15 seconds left, and the Hawkeyes beat the Cornhuskers (5-7, 3-6) in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Meeder was given his first opportunity to kick for Iowa at the most pressure-packed moment after Drew Stevens had two field-goal tries blocked in the first half.

The Hawkeyes, who clinched the Big Ten West title last week, earned a 10th win for the fourth time since 2015 and eighth under 25th-year coach Kirk Ferentz.

The Cornhuskers lost their four straight to end Matt Rhule’s first season as coach. Their bowl drought will stretch to seven years, the longest among Power Five schools.

(23) TOLEDO 32, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 17: Peny Boone rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns, and the Rockets (11-1, 8-0 Mid-American Conference) defeated the Chippewas (5-7, 3-5) in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

The Rockets have won 11 in a row since a 30-28 loss at Illinois in their season opener. It’s the longest winning streak for the program since 1971.

Next up for Toledo is the MAC championship game against is Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 2 at Ford Field in Detroit.

MIAMI 45, BOSTON COLLEGE 20: Tyler Van Dyke threw for two touchdowns and Henry Parrish Jr. ran for 111 yards and a pair of scores as the Hurricanes (7-5, 3-5 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating the Eagles (6-6, 3-5) in Boston.

Xavier Restrepo, who had a career-high 193 receiving yards against Louisville last week, caught six passes for 117 yards. Van Dyke finished 23 of 36 for 290 yards.

