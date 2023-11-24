ORLANDO, Fla. — Moritz Wagner scored 27 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Boston Celtics 113-96 for their sixth straight win Friday, throwing the Eastern Conference’s Group C up for grabs in the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament.

Paolo Banchero had 23 points and seven rebounds for Orlando. Franz Wagner finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Cole Anthony came off the bench with 16 points.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 26 points. Jaylen Brown added 18, but made just 2 of 16 shots after scoring 12 points in the first 10 minutes.

Jalen Suggs hit two of the Magic’s four 3-pointers during a 17-0 run after Boston had taken a 62-50 lead early in the third quarter. The Celtics missed eight shots during the game-changing run and went scoreless for 4:42.

The Magic and Celtics finished 3-1 in group play, and the Brooklyn Nets are 2-1 pending a game against Toronto on Tuesday night. Friday’s score left the Magic with a plus-17 point differential in group play, and the Celtics are at zero.

Boston center Kristaps Porzingis left the game in the third quarter because of tightness in his left calf after scoring nine points and taking down four rebounds.

The Celtics also played without Jrue Holiday, who missed his first game of the season because of a sprained right ankle.

A Sam Hauser 3-pointer gave Boston an 11-point lead early in the second quarter after a first quarter in which Orlando shot 8 for 22 with eight turnovers.

The Magic answered with 15-4 run to tie the game at 40-40, before the Celtics pulled ahead again for a 56-48 halftime lead.

