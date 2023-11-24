Maggie Doogan scored 27 points, and Richmond held Maine to 13 points in the second half as it pulled away for a 77-43 win in a women’s basketball game Friday in Des Moines, Iowa.

Adrianna Smith was the only player in double figures for Maine (3-2) with 14 points on 6-for-18 shooting. Anne Simon, the team’s leading scorer this season, finished with only five points, and the Black Bears shot just 26 percent (16 of 61).

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 101, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 19: Kamilla Cardoso had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks as South Carolina (5-0) won its record-tying 45th straight home game.

(3) COLORADO 96, KENTUCKY 53: Aaronette Vonleh scored 19 points and the Buffaloes (6-0) picked up another big win in the Paradise Jam tournament with a rout of the Wildcats (2-4) in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

(7) LSU 99, NIAGARA 65: Aneesah Morrow had 28 points and 10 rebounds to help the Tigers (6-1) rout the Purple Eagles (2-3) in the Cayman Islands Classic.

LSU again played without Angel Reese, who didn’t make the trip to the Cayman Islands and missed her third straight game for the defending national champions.

(9) VIRGINIA TECH 59, KANSAS 58: Elizabeth Kitley had 31 points and 18 rebounds to help the Hokies (4-1) edge the Jayhawks (2-2) in the Cayman Islands Classic.

(10) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 79, CINCINNATI 45: Madison Hayes had 16 points and 12 rebounds to help the Wolfpack (6-0) roll to a win over the Bearcats (2-3) at the Paradise Jam tournament in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

(14) BAYLOR 124, MCNEESE STATE 44: Bella Fontleroy scored 19 points, Dre’una Edwards had a double-double and the Bears (4-0) hit a school record 17 3-pointers while rolling to a win over McNeese State (2-5) in Waco, Texas.

(16) KANSAS STATE 77, WESTERN KENTUCKY 61: Serena Sundell scored a season-high 21 points, Ayoka Lee added 16, and the Wildcats (5-0) beat the Hilltoppers (5-2) in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida.

(17) NOTRE DAME 90, BALL STATE 59: Hannah Hidalgo scored 20 of her 25 points in the first half, and Anna DeWolfe of Cumberland added 17 points for the Fighting Irish (5-1) in a win over the Cardinals (5-1) at Muncie, Indiana.

(18) NORTH CAROLINA 54, VERMONT 51: Deja Kelly scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Tar Heels (5-0) over the Catamounts (3-2) in the Gulf Coast Showcase at Estero, Florida.

The Tar Heels trailed 45-34 with less that six minutes remaining.

ALABAMA 78, (20) LOUISVILLE 73: Sarah Ashlee Barker led Alabama with 18 points and Aaliyah Nye scored the go-ahead basket in the final minute, lifting the Crimson Tide (6-0) over the Cardinals (4-1) in the Betty Chancellor Classic at Katy, Texas.

(23) WASHINGTON STATE 90, UMASS 48: Eleonora Villa led a balanced attack with 15 points and the Cougars (7-0) rolled to a win over UMass (1-6) in the Cancun Challenge at Cancun, Mexico.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(5) UCONN 90, MANHATTAN 60: Tristen Newtown recorded his third career triple-double and the Huskies (6-0) dominated Manhattan (3-2) to win their 23rd consecutive nonconference game, at Hartford, Connecticut.

Newton finished with 15 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

(6) HOUSTON 79, MONTANA 44: L.J. Cryer scored a season-high 24 points, and the Cougars (7-0) easily handled the Grizzlies (2-3) in Houston.

(9) DUKE 80, SOUTHERN INDIANA 62: Kyle Filipowski had 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Blue Devils (5-1), who fell behind by 10 points six times before rallying to beat the Screaming Eagles (1-6) in Durham, North Carolina.

(19) FLORIDA ATLANTIC 96, (12) TEXAS A&M 89: Johnell Davis scored 26 points, Alijah Martin added 25, and the Owls (4-1) beat the Aggies (5-1) in a semifinal at the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida.

Wade Taylor IV had 35 points for the Aggies.

(13) BAYLOR 95, FLORIDA 91: RayJ Dennis had 24 points and eight assists to lead the Bears (6-0) past the Gators (4-2) in the championship game of the NIT Season Tip-Off in New York.

(14) NORTH CAROLINA 87, (20) ARKANSAS 72: RJ Davis matched his career-high with 30 points, Harrison Ingram had 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and the Tar Heels (5-1) won the third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Tramon Mark scored 34 points for Arkansas (4-3) but took a hard fall on an off-balance layup attempt and stayed on the floor for several minutes before being lifted onto a stretcher with 1:12 remaining.

OKLAHOMA 72, (23) SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 70: Otega Oweh tipped in Javian McCollum’s missed jumper with 1.4 seconds left to give the Sooners (6-0) a victory over the Trojans (4-2) in the championship game of the inaugural Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego.

(25) MISSISSIPPI STATE 74, NICHOLLS STATE 61: Freshman Josh Hubbard scored 15 points, and the Bulldogs (6-0) beat the Colonels (3-4) in Oxford, Mississippi.

