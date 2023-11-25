FORT MYERS, Fla. — Sara Scalia scored 28 points with five 3-pointers, Mackenzie Holmes had 20 points and eight rebounds, and No. 21 Indiana beat Princeton 72-63 on Saturday in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Holmes, of Gorham, became the second player in program history to reach 2,000 career points. She’s chasing the record of 2,364 points set by Tyra Buss from 2014-18.
Yarden Garzon, who scored a career-high 23 points in a 71-55 victory over No. 19 Tennessee on Thursday, added eight points for Indiana (5-1). Scalia, who was named the Big Ten player of the week for her two 20-plus point performances last week, was 10 of 17 from the field, including 5 of 9 behind the arc.
MAINE 60, LOUISIANA TECH 54: Olivia Rockwood scored a career-high 18 points, including a key 3-pointer with 1:24 remaining, and the Black Bears (4-2) beat the Techsters (2-3) in Des Moines, Iowa.
Rockwood, a senior guard, made 6 of 12 3-pointers.
Caroline Bornemann added 13 points, and Adrianna Smith had 11 points and 13 rebounds.
(2) UCLA 97, NIAGARA 46: Gabriela Jaquez scored 23 points, Londynn Jones had 21, and the Bruins (6-0) got the game’s first 23 points in a win over the Purple Eagles (2-4) at the Cayman Islands Classic.
(10) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 78, (3) COLORADO 60: River Baldwin scored a career-high 26 points and the Wolfpack (7-0) beat a top-three team for the second time this month, topping the Buffaloes (6-1) at the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Baldwin scored 16 points in the first half as the Wolfpack (7-0) pulled ahead by as many as 27 en route to their second signature win of the season. N.C. State beat then-No. 2 UConn 92-81 on Nov. 12 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
(9) VIRGINIA TECH 76, TULANE 70: Georgia Amoore scored 24 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 18, and the Hokies (5-1) beat the Green Wave (3-3) at the Cayman Islands Classic.
(19) TENNESSEE 76, (22) OKLAHOMA 73: Jasmine Powell came off the bench to score 13 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, and the Vols (4-2) rallied past the Sooners (5-2) in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
(20) LOUISVILLE 72, LIBERTY 63: Olivia Cochran scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Kiki Jefferson added 19 points, and the Cardinals (5-1) opened the fourth quarter with a 16-1 run to rally past the Flames (2-4) in the Betty Chancellor Classic in Katy, Texas.
GREEN BAY 59, (23) WASHINGTON STATE 48: Bailey Butler had 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals as the Phoenix (4-2) defeated the Cougars (7-1) in the Cancun Challenge.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
COLUMBIA 75, MAINE 56: The Lions (5-2) took control with a 15-3 run early in the second half as they pulled away from the Black Bears (4-4) in New York.
Peter Filipovity and Kellen Tynes each scored 10 points for Maine.
FOOTBALL
KENTUCKY 38, (9) LOUISVILLE 31: Ray Davis broke free for a go-ahead, 37-yard touchdown run with 1:02 remaining and caught two second-half touchdown passes, helping the Wildcats (7-5) rally past the Cardinals (10-2) in Louisville, Kentucky.
(14) LSU 42, TEXAS A&M 30: Jayden Daniels passed for four touchdowns and accounted for 355 yards of ]offense against one of the nation’s top defenses, and the Tigers (9-3, 6-2 SEC) beat the Aggies (7-5, 4-4) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
MICHIGAN STATE: Jonathan Smith was hired away from Oregon State and will be tasked with rebuilding a program that crumbled with Mel Tucker in charge.
Smith, 44, was 34-35 over six seasons at Oregon State, including an 8-4 mark this year that helped the program earn at least eight wins in consecutive seasons for the first time in more than a decade.
