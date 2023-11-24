I am stunned that Portland city councilors are willing to provide public funds and resources to “house” people in our city parks and other publicly owned spaces outdoors. Many of these people are in need of behavioral health services and I am surprised that the local social welfare community has largely been silent on the total inadequacy of this proposal.
Donna Williams
Portland
