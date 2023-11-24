I am stunned that Portland city councilors are willing to provide public funds and resources to “house” people in our city parks and other publicly owned spaces outdoors. Many of these people are in need of behavioral health services and I am surprised that the local social welfare community has largely been silent on the total inadequacy of this proposal.

Donna Williams
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles