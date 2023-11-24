The Maine State Police are assisting the Biddeford Police Department in a death investigation.
Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss confirmed that state police were at the scene on State Street Friday evening.
The Biddeford Police Department declined to provide any information.
This story will be updated.
