The Maine State Police are assisting the Biddeford Police Department in a death investigation.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss confirmed that state police were at the scene on State Street Friday evening.

The Biddeford Police Department declined to provide any information.

This story will be updated.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
biddeford maine, maine state police
Related Stories
Latest Articles