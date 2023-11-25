The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking information about a kayak found Saturday morning in the Fore River in Portland.

The kayak was found near the Interstate 295 bridge, according to a Facebook post marked as “urgent” by U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern New England.

“Please contact the Sector Northern New England command center at 833-449-2407 if you have any information regarding this vessel,” the post reads.

The post includes several photos of a lime-green Old Town Vapor kayak containing fishing gear and other equipment.

