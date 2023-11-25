Amber Maynor knows firsthand what the Press Herald Toy Fund means to struggling families.

Maynor is one of dozens of Toy Fund partners who lead nonprofit agencies and provide a critical link to families around the state. Group leaders like Maynor work directly with families, helping them apply for holiday help and then picking up and distributing the gifts, making it possible for the Toy Fund to reach thousands of Maine children each holiday season.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online or apply for assistance, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

Maynor and her husband, Kyle Maynor, run the Salvation Army of Old Orchard Beach and she recently picked up bags of gifts for some of the 130 to 150 York County families who turn to the agency for help, often after some unexpected event that puts them in financial peril.

“You never know when need might happen,” Maynor said.

One family sought help because a child needed to be hospitalized and the costs were overwhelming. Another is in financial trouble after a parent died.

“The largest thing people are saying is just the cost of living and the cost of rent have gone up, but pay isn’t increasing where they work,” she said. Some have had to stop working because the cost of child care has risen too high or because a child has special needs.

Mostly, she said, struggling families need hope. “There are so many people who are searching for hope. So many people live day to day hopeless.”

Maynor, who has four children of her own, knows the pressure parents can feel during the holidays when expectations are high and finances are often stretched. The ability to get gifts for their children provides much relief, she said.

“It does bring a lot of joy to the families.”

