Kellen Adickes, Lincoln Academy junior: Adickes clinched his third straight Varsity Maine All-State selection by winning the New England championship with a 3-under 69. Adickes was also third in the Class B state meet with a 2-over 74, and he shot an 8-over 80 in the KVAC Class B qualifier.

Will Farschon, Brunswick junior: Farschon led the Dragons to an undefeated regular season, then showed up in a big way at the state championships. He won the Class A individual title with an even-par 72, after tying for third in the KVAC A qualifier with a 4-over 76.

Advertisement

Jade Haylock, Leavitt junior: Haylock raised her game in the postseason en route to a repeat selection as Varsity Maine Girls’ Player of the Year. She shot an incredible 5-under 67 in the KVAC B qualifier – the top score for boys or girls – and followed it up with a 1-over 73 in the Class B championship.

Johnny Hwang, Falmouth senior: Hwang was the anchor in the No. 1 spot for the Class A champions. He averaged just over 36 for nine holes during the regular season, then tied for second in the SMAA qualifier with a 77 and tied for ninth at the state championships with a 78.

Advertisement

Alexis McCormick, Oxford Hills junior: McCormick had a strong summer and fall. She shot 85 to share the Class A girls’ championship with Thornton Academy’s McKenna Castle, and shot 79 for the top girls’ score at the KVAC A qualifier. She also went 84-79-79 to tie for sixth at the Maine Women’s Amateur.

Jacob Moody, Messalonskee senior: The Eagles’ ace challenged for a Class A title, firing a 1-over 73 to finish one stroke behind Will Farschon after finishing fifth last year. He also shot 1-under 71 to post the top score at the KVAC Class A qualifier.

Advertisement

Jack Quinn, Gardiner sophomore: Quinn enjoyed another strong season with his second straight Class B runner-up finish (1-over 73). He also tied for the best boys’ score at the KVAC B qualifier (74) and was a runner-up for the Maine Junior Championship, shooting 4-under.

Eli Spaulding, Freeport senior: Spaulding, the Varsity Maine Boys’ Player of the Year, wrapped up a dominant career. His 2-under 70 at the Class B championships gave him his third straight title, he was first in the WMC qualifier with a 72, and he went undefeated in match play.

Advertisement

Kaden Theriault, Fort Kent senior: Theriault shook off a dislocated ankle suffered playing soccer to shoot 74 and win the Class C championship two weeks later, in only his second round after the injury. He scored three goals in a victory for the Fort Kent boys’ soccer team the next day.

Marc Twombly, Scarborough junior: The defending Class A individual champion again led a strong Red Storm team, shooting 2-over 74 to tie for third individually at states and lead Scarborough to a fourth-place finish. He tied for second in the SMAA qualifier with a 77.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Matt Madore, Presque Isle: The southern teams tend to dominate come tournament time, but Madore’s group came down from Aroostook County brimming with confidence. The senior-laden Wildcats got four scores of 84 or lower, including two in the 70s from Grant Stubbs (78) and Owen MacKinnon (79), on their way to a five-shot advantage over Freeport in the Class B meet and the first state championship in program history.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »