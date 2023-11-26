Letters that parents write to the Press Herald Toy Fund are generally pretty short, but they sometimes stop you cold.

Brief stories attached to applications typically explain why their families need help. Some describe brave children who have experienced things no child should.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online or apply for assistance, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

“I am a single mother of two,” wrote one woman from central Maine. Her boys are 3 and 6 years old.

“We just recently relocated due to leaving a domestic violence situation. I work at (a local restaurant) as many hours as they will give me to try and support us all.

“We are struggling to make ends meet. But I am doing what I can to give my children the best. I cannot financially afford Christmas at this time but would still like to make Christmas a magical time for my kiddos and keep their spirits bright.”

Another letter is from a couple who took in their young grandchild because the child’s parents are both struggling with addiction. The grandfather is disabled, and they have no money for gifts.

And yet another came from a father who was diagnosed with a terminal illness and told he has months to live. He wants to make sure his 3-year-old son has gifts to unwrap at Christmas.

While the circumstances vary, childhood trauma is something shared by too many of the children helped each year by donors to the Toy Fund.

No one expects some new toys and a book to erase those experiences. But, as the parents often write, the gifts can provide a measure of joy and normality and a chance to be children again.

“Any and all help is very much appreciated,” the mother from central Maine wrote. “Thank you for the opportunity.”

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

TOTAL TO DATE: $8,951.03

