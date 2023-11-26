Dumais, Philip “Skip” 77, of Van Buren, Nov. 22, in Presque Isle. Visit 2-5 p.m., Dec. 3, Lajoie Funeral Home, Van Buren. Funeral mass 10 a.m., Dec. 4, St. Bruno-St. Remi Catholic Church, Van Buren
