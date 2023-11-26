Whether you’re looking for a gift for an art lover in your life or just some respite from shopping or family time, there’s plenty of art to peruse throughout the holiday season. Here’s an array of shows and events happening now or coming very soon to a museum or gallery near you.

Through Dec. 24, “Aether: The Fifth Element,” a group show featuring the work of various Maine photographers, including Cole Caswell, Jeannie Hutchins, Michael Kahn, Sue Michlovitz, Jim Nickelson, Lauren Swartzbaugh and Lisa Tyson Ennis. On Dec. 6, 4-5 p.m., there will be a conversation with artist Cole Caswell about humans’ place within the natural world. Blue Raven Gallery, Rockland, blueravengallery.com

Through Dec. 30, “Potato Chips & Ginger Ale,” at Frank Brockman Gallery, noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Featuring artists not on the usual exhibition circuit, including Madonna’s sister Melanie Ciccone (newcomer to Maine), Anne Bernard, Neil Ostroff, David Wade, CE Morse and Kathryn Shagas. Frank Brockman Gallery, Brunswick, FBGbrnswick@gmail.com or @frank_brockman_gallery on Instagram

Through Dec. 31, “Littles,” community group show of small works by many of the gallery’s artists, including Nick Benfey, Torrie Dorsey, Jaap Helder, Elijah Ober, Jenna Pirello and Sarah Stites. Moss Galleries Falmouth, elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through Jan. 6, “Cross-Section: Two Decades at Running with Scissors Art Studios,” group show of artists who have called Running With Scissors their creative home. Cove Street Arts, Portland, covestreetarts.com

Through Jan. 7, “Fragments of Epic Memory,” Portland Museum of Art, exploring the legacy of Afro-Caribbean diaspora through photos from Art Gallery of Ontario’s Montgomery Collection of Caribbean Photographs juxtaposed with work by contemporary artists of Caribbean descent. Portland Museum of Art, Portland, portlandmuseum.org

Advertisement

Through Jan. 13, “SMALL/not small OFF THE WALL,” with work from Triangle Gallery artists, as well as a solo of paintings by Conrad Guertin, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. (Joint party with Caldbeck Gallery across the courtyard, 4-6 p.m. Dec. 8). Triangle Gallery, Rockland, trianglegallery8elm.com

Through Jan. 13, “Winter at Caldbeck (Part One),” Caldbeck Gallery’s seasonal show, noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. (Joint party with Caldbeck Gallery across the courtyard, 4-6 p.m. Dec. 8). Calbeck Gallery, Rockland, caldbeck.com

Through Feb. 3, “Holiday Show,” includes work by, among others, Kevin Xiques, Sarah McCrae Morton and Tessa Green O’Brien. There will also be a solo show of David Vickery’s work, created over the past decade. Dowling Walsh, Rockland, dowlingwalsh.com

Through March 4, “Exploding Native Inevitable” and “Brad Kahlhamer: Nomadic Studio, Maine Camp,” a nationwide survey of Native American art with interactive events happening throughout the Lewiston community. Bates College Museum of Art, Lewiston, bates.edu/museum

Through July 28, “Painted: Our Bodies, Hearts, and Village” juxtaposes art of Taos Society of Painters members such as Marsden Hartley and John Marin, with underacknowledged Taos Pueblo artists of the era. Colby Museum of Art, Waterville, museum.colby.edu

Nov. 30 through Dec. 3 and Dec. 7-10, “4th annual Indigo Poppin’ Pop-Up Shop,” noon to 7 p.m. Featuring the work of Black, Brown and Indigenous artists, proceeds benefit Indigo Arts Alliance programming and artist-in-residence programs. IAA Studio, Portland, indigoartsalliance.me

Advertisement

Nov. 30 through Jan. 27, “29th annual Holiday Show,” featuring works from entire roster of Greenhut artists. Greenhut Galleries, Portland, greenhutgalleries.com

Dec. 1, Copper Beech Tree Lighting, Portland Museum of Art, 6-7 p.m., activities and free Friday at the museum galleries. Portland Museum of Art, Portland, portlandmuseum.org

Dec. 1-3, “Winter Holidays Art Fair,” Union of Maine Visual Artists pop-up fair, a pop-up gallery in the empty space across High Street from the Portland Museum of Art, 4-8 p.m. Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 600 Congress St., Portland, theumva.org

Dec. 2 through Jan. 13, “Mind Over Matter,” photo show curated by Bruce Brown, and “Loomings,” Dec. 7 through Jan. 27, paintings by Christopher Volpe referencing Herman Melville’s magnum opus, “Moby Dick.” Cove Street Arts, Portland, covestreetarts.com

Dec. 8, “23rd annual Photo A-Gogo” raises funds for The Bakery Photo Collective, a co-working space for some of Maine’s most well-known photographers. Held between 6 and 9 p.m., it’s an exhibition and auction, as well as a stupendous party, with live music by the Vista Cruisers, food and drinks. This year, the event has added online bidding to its offerings. The Bakery Photo Collective, Portland, bakeryphotocollective.org

Dec. 8 through Jan. 31, “Traditional Painting Genres in Photography: A Holiday Exhibition” looks at how photographers using antique processes approach traditional painting subject matter such as portraits, landscape and still life. Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, Portland, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Dec. 9, “CMCA’s annual Holiday Pop-Up,” 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be shop discounts, holiday card-making in the ArtLab and light refreshments. Center for Maine Contemporary Art, Rockland, cmcanow.org

Dec. 14 through June 2, “Without Apology: Asian American Selves, Memories, Futures” highlights the rich variety of Asian-American artistic expression over the past century. Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/art-museum

Dec. 16-17, “Glass Chance,” a weekend pop-up gallery held at Zero Station in East Bayside featuring 15 local glass artists, noon to 8 p.m. Sat. and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday (for those 18 years and up). Zero Station, Portland, @theglasschance on Instagram

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »