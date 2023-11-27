Great job for those involed in junior firefighter’muster

To the editor,

On Sunday, Nov. 5, my family had the pleasure of watching 75 student firefighters participate in a Junior Firefighter’s Muster. I was very impressed with the seriousness and professionalism that these participants demonstrated. It was great to see these young men and women having so much fun with something they work so hard at. I would like to thank Captain Daryen Granata and the rest of the Scarborough Fire Department for putting this event together to support these students. I also thank the local businesses that donated food, shirts and everything else needed for the event. Great job, everyone!

Michael Savage

