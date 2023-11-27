On Dec. 2, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Scarborough Public Library will host its annual arts and crafts fair, showcasing the diverse talents of local artists. The event will be held in the library’s meeting room. It is being organized by groups library groups including the Sketchers and Knitters, as wellas various local artisans. The fair will have displays of handmade items, encompassing jewelry, glasswork, home goods, knits, prints, holiday decor, and fine art.

A special highlight of the fair is the White Elephant event, exclusively designed for kids and teens. Featuring items priced at just a dollar, this section allows young visitors to independently select and purchase affordable gifts for loved ones. The Teen Advisory Board will be on hand to assist, fostering a sense of independence among children while contributing to TAB activities such as Library Lock-ins.

In addition to the artistic offerings, the fair offers more than just a shopping experience. Live musical entertainment by the Wentworth Chorus at 2 p.m. will part of the event. The Lions Club will organize a bake sale, offering sweet treats.

This December, the Scarborough Public Library is offering weekly crafting events. On Dec. 7, 14 and 21, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., teens and tweens are invited to explore the art of crochet in the beginner’s class led by Elsa Rowe, the library’s community engagement manager. No registration is required. The crochet class is held in the library’s conference room.

The Arts and Crafts Fair has flexibility in payment options. Each artist will handle transactions individually, leading to a mix of payment methods. While all artists are encouraged to accept Venmo, some will also provide the convenience of card readers. Traditional forms of payment such as cash also will be accepted. For more information, contact Elsa Rowe at erowe@scarboroughlibrary.org or 207-396-6279.

