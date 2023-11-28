YORK COUNTY – Rock n’ roll music is as popular as ever and as evidence of that, the Oldies Dance Group raised more than $10,000 during its latest dance to support the Ronald McDonald House of Portland.

The organization’s 22nd dance in 15 years on Oct. 7 at the Eagle’s Hall in Biddeford sold 355 tickets in just four days and earned $10,416, pushing the total amount that the Oldies Dance Group has raised through its dances for the Ronald McDonald House to $110,416. The Ronald McDonald House provides comfort for the families of pediatric patients in Maine and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and enables family centered care to ensure that family members are fully supported and actively involved in their child’s care.

“It’s very gratifying that the public keeps coming back time after time to our dances and we can’t thank them and all of the businesses and individuals who continue to make this the largest community fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of Portland,” said Bruce Martin, Oldies Dance Group organizer. “It truly shows their care about others and a strong commitment to assisting sick children in Maine and their families.”

According to Martin, the rock n’ roll dances hosted by the Oldies Dance Group twice a year remain wildly popular, and the generosity shown by the community to support the fundraising mission of the Oldies Dance Group is exceptional.

“For those who question if people still love rock n’ roll music and a night out of dancing, the fact that we continue to sell out each dance demonstrates they haven’t forgotten this great music and sure love getting out on the dance floor,” Martin said.

Businesses and individuals making donations for the October dance include Reny’s; Hannaford’s; Sebago Brew Pub; Saco & Biddeford Savings Bank; Napa Sanal; Michelle Parent; Sanford Sewing; Sunset Bar & Grill; Clambake; Shaw’s; Salty Bay; Bayley’s Camping Resort; Jim Godbout Plumbing; Ray’s Market; Old Colony Motel; Carol Oster; Bentley’s; Russo Insurance; Dr. Ross/Priscilla Wyman; Webb Law; Three Sister’s Restaurant; and Mike’s Diner.

Advertisement

Also making donations to the October dance were Anthem Health; Lisa and Daniel Lavigne; Federal Jacks; Dairy Queen Biddeford; Cole Road Café; Market Basket; Northeast Transmission; The Brunswick; Susan Young; George’s Sandwiches; Sea Salt Lobster; Copy It, Mardens; Susie and Bill Goodwin; Café 64; Saco Bay Variety; Lucky Loggers; Pizza by Michael; Saco Sports & Fitness; Ken’s Restaurant; Pizza by Alex; Beachway Market; Quiero Café; Dave’s Subs; Mulligans; Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream; Sweet Memories; Rapid Ray’s; The Dunes; Bowl Arama; Gile’s Massage; Trillium; Subway; Beach Bagels; 3 D’s Variety; and Bob and Mike’s.

Other donations to the Oldies Dance in October were made by Church on the Cape United Methodist; Valerie’s Scratch Kitchen; Dickerson’s Candy; Good Day Barber Shop; Kennebunk Pizza; Longhorn Restaurant; Golden Rooster Restaurant; Cow Bell Burgers; Dupuis Hardware; Saco House of Pizza; Eagle’s Club; Sanford Auto Zone; Bayley’s Lobster Pound; Joyce Haley; and Deering Lumber.

The next Rock n’ Roll Oldies Benefit Dance will be the 23rd dance hosted by the Oldies Dance Group and will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight April 13, at the Eagle’s Hall, 57 Birch St., Biddeford. Tickets are just $10 and sell out quickly as seating is limited.

Martin said that rock n’ roll music links generations in the community and that the dance playlist includes songs that everybody knows, loves and is familiar with.

“These dances really are just a great night out to have fun, socialize with friends, listen to great music and dance to your favorite songs,” Martin said. “It’s heartwarming to be a part of something that supports such a worthy cause.”

For additional information, to purchase tickets or to volunteer, call Bruce Martin at 207-284-4692.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: