Congratulations to state champions

To the editor,

Huge congratulations to the student athletes and coaches of the Kennebunk High School football team on your championship win. As a community we are so proud of your hard work and outstanding accomplishment.

Huge thank you to the RSU 21 community of Kennebunkport, Kennebunk and Arundel for your financial support of these students by funding the recent renovation of our athletic facilities and supporting sporting programs in our schools. Thank you to everyone who made private and corporate donations and made it possible to realize this goal financially.

Congratulations and thank you to Dr. Terri Cooper, superintendent, for her leadership in facilitating the renovation of the KHS athletic complex. She toured the facilities her first week as superintendent and committed to the long-needed renovation immediately.

The addition of Mr. Richard Terwilliger Smith as operations director ensured the smooth completion of the project. We truly are better together and putting students first.

Go Blue!

Loreta Vallar McDonnell

Kennebunkport

