Patricia Rose (Graziano) Campbell passed away on Nov. 24, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Born in Utica, New York, the daughter of Philip and Rose (Paletta) Graziano on Nov. 20, 1928. She was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.

She attended Bleecker Street and St. Mary of Mount Carmel grammar schools. In 1946, she graduated from Thomas R. Proctor High School and was a member of the National Honor Society. She completed her nursing education at Elliot Community Hospital in Keene, NH. Her studies included affiliations at Boston Floating Hospital in MA for Pediatrics and Concord State Hospital in New Hampshire for Psychiatric nursing, graduating in 1949. Upon graduation, she received the Cheshire County Outstanding Student Medal.

In 1951, she married James F. Campbell of Keene, NH at St. Mary Of Mount Carmel Church in Utica, NY.

Over her long career, she worked as a surgical nurse at Faxton Hospital in Utica, NY, surgical nurse for Dr. James M. Ballou, Medical-Surgical Nurse at Elliot Community Hospital and Clinical Nursing Instructor at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, NH. She later was employed as a librarian at Keene Public Library for ten years.

Upon retirement in 1990, she and her husband moved to Maine where she volunteered at SMHC and served on the Auxiliary Board of Volunteers. She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish in Biddeford, serving as an Extraordinary Eucharistic Minister and on the Worship and Spirituality Committee until its closing. She volunteered at the Marie Joseph Spiritual Center in Biddeford Pool. She was an Associate of St. Marie Rivier, Foundress of the Presentation of Mary Order.

She is survived by her husband James; her son James F. Campbell, Jr.; daughters Kathleen Campbell Kelley and her husband Thomas; Dr. Sharon L. Campbell; sons Timothy L. and his wife Marjo (Molloy); and Michael P. Campbell; five grandchildren: Taylor Campbell, Rachael Campbell, Thomas Duke Kelley, Ryder James Kelley, and Cody Rose Kelley Aguilera and her husband Johnny; great-grandchildren: Campbell Kelley Aguilera, Nova Rose Kelley, Bodhi Bear James Kelley, and 3 week old newborn Archer Rose Kelley Aguilera; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Keene, NH at a later date.

Donations may be made in her name to the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, 209 Lawrence St, Metheun, MA 01844, or presentationofmary-usa.org.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.

