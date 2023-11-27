Dana A. Carter, a resident of Lyman, passed away on Nov. 23, 2023.

He was born on March 21, 1955, in Biddeford to Gerald and Thelma (Critchley) Carter. Dana attended Old Orchard Beach schools, graduating in 1973. He married his sweetheart, Judith Perreault on February 15, 1974, at St. Andre’s Church in Biddeford. He was a Master Electrician by trade, employed by Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and RTS packaging in Scarborough.

A passionate outdoorsman, Dana found joy in hunting, fishing, ATV riding, boating, and yearly excursions up North with close friends. He enjoyed traveling to Florida to spend time with his sister. Dana cherished his grandchildren, and his love for them knew no bounds.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Thelma, and his brother, Jerry Stephen.

Dana is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Judith; his loving children, son Josh Carter and wife Allison, and daughter Kristen and Michael Trottier; cherished grandchildren Deven, Sami Faith and her fiancé Joshua, Nolan, Gabriella, and Amber; caring sister Janice Carter of Ocoee, Florida; dear friends Buddy, Barry, Keith, Boogie, Bob, Roger, Ronnie and many more; a special close cousin, Mark Blow of Texas, and numerous beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. Graveside prayers will take place on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at 1 pm at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.

