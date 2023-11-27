DAYTON – Patricia L. Adams (née Allaire), 89, on Nov. 18, 2023, was lifted into glory and went home to be with our Lord and Savior. She gratefully spent her final days in her own bedroom with her family and friends before returning to the loving arms of her husband Earl (d 2020).

Patricia is predeceased by her husband Earl Adams Jr. and her parents Edgar Allaire and Olive (Burbank) Allaire.

Ma is survived by her children, Sheila (Glenn McCallum), Dennis (Rita Foley) and Gary (Wendy Bombard Adams); her grandchildren Heather, Earl, Casey (Jay Morin) and Russell; her great-grandchildren, Kylie, Gavin and Owen; and her sister Nancy (Danny Barbano).

Having attended Old Orchard Beach High School, Patricia felt blessed to have married her high school sweetheart Earl in 1950. They shared over 70 years together living in all four corners of the US: Alaska, California, Florida and Maine, and many places in between.

Everywhere she went, Ma would open her heart and home to nieces, nephews, godchildren, and extended family members. She was also ‘Ma’ to many other children and adults; even a slew of Girl Scout counselors on Catalina Island. She decided at 50 to become a CNA and worked as a private nursing aide.

Patricia had strong beliefs and shared her love of Jesus with all.

2 Tim 4:7-8 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

Arrangements are by Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco. We will have a joint celebration of Patricia and Earl sometime in the Spring when the flowers are in bloom.

In lieu of flowers please consider sending donations to the Old Orchard Beach Alumni Association Scholarship Fund PO Box 337 Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: