Volunteers are needed for the Saturday, Dec. 3, Ugly Sweater 5K and Merry Mile to benefit Falmouth Memorial Library. The event is a part of this year’s Very Merry Falmouth celebration.

The town needs 38 race volunteers stationed along the race route to direct runners and maintain a safe course. Volunteers will be needed from 8-10 a.m. and community service hours can be granted to high schoolers. To sign up, go to falmouthme.org.

