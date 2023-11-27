The emotional pain and confusion caused by loss can create unbearable sadness. In her new book “Mr. Grievely – A Story of Grief and Love,” Holly Margeson Gamache provides a perceptive look at this difficult and heartbreaking time.

Inspired by her own experiences with grief, Gamache has written about the feelings that follow such a life-changing moment.

Gamache expresses her ideas in verse to heighten the poignant rhythm of this personal and universal experience. The character, Mr. Grievely, becomes a powerful metaphor for navigating and processing grief. Mr. Grievely creates an imaginary presence amidst the darkness as he takes the reader by the hand to reveal an illuminated and hopeful pathway to solace.

A resident of Wells, Gamache has 40 years of experience as an educator. She said, “We all, at one time or another, must inevitably face loss in our lives. Each person grieves uniquely. I wrote the book to honor my parents, and to provide a measure of hope and reassurance that we are never alone.”

The 98-page book is illustrated in full color by award winning artist Steve Hrehovcik. Hrehovcik said, “Holly’s family and mine go back many years. When she asked me to illustrate her book, I was moved and motivated by her sensitive descriptions of the journey we all take. To create a graphic expression of her ideas has been a great honor and privilege.” Hrehovcik lives in Kennebunk and has illustrated more than a dozen children’s books. He works in Pen and Ink,

acrylics and pastel.

“Mr. Grievely – A Story of Grief and Love” is available in paperback for $22.95 and hardcover for $34.00 on Amazon and at Hollyhockinnovations.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: