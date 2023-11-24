Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library, in partnership with The Community Gourmet, will collect food items as part of the care packages that will be distributed during the holidays.

Working with local law enforcement, Southern Maine Agency on Aging, The Center, food pantries, and local churches, the care packages are distributed at no cost. The library will also have a card-making station where folks can make custom holiday cards to include in the packages.

The packages contain items such as small meals like tuna fish, chicken packets, soup and crackers, macaroni and cheese cups, beef stew, peanut butter and jelly packets, oatmeal, Carnation Instant Breakfast, cereal, dry milk, Belvita cookies, fruit bars, Lorna Doones, Fig Newtons. The items can be placed in the baskets that will be around the holiday tree in the children’s room upstairs at Graves Library from Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 22.

Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Christmas Prelude events

Graves Library will kick off its prelude events with Family Bingo Night on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. Come and join us in the Community Room. Participants are encouraged to bring family and friends for a chance to win prizes for each game

On Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m., the library will host a Polar Express Afternoon complete with a family holiday movie, treats, and a favor to take home.

On Thursday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. Graves Library will host its Holiday Book & Art Sale. The Book Cellar is stocked with new and gently used books, puzzles, note cards, mugs, hats, CDs, and more. Patrons will be able to find gift for swapping, a host or hostess, or a lover of all things Kennebunkport – the two-volume set of the “History of Kennebunkport,” by local resident and historian, Joyce Butler.

Monthly movie night is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6:45 p.m. The library will show a holiday classic with Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. Light refreshments will be served.

On Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m., Cookie Decorating Story Time is planned. All supplies provided.

The library will wrap up its prelude events with a book signing by Jenna Hager Bush and Barbara Pierce Bush on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. Books will be available for purchase. Preregistration is required.

December’s featured artist announced

Speers Gallery at Kennebunk Free Library will present the exhibit “Hearing Nature’s Song” by Rhonda Miller. The exhibit will run Dec. 2-28, and the public is invited to an opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

According to a Nov. 16 news release, Miller creates with mixed media and has developed and collaborated on numerous exhibits, as well as shown solo, around New England over the past 20-plus years and continuing. “We live in a gorgeous natural landscape,” Miller said in the email. “There are wonders everywhere we look.”

“Her work is an homage to the environment around us,” according to the library. “The fauna and flora of our region is a constant source of inspiration for her. Rhonda’s inspired by the elements that sing together, rocks, trees, and water. Her pieces are created using various media – the palette and techniques are expansive and encourage her to play. Both the subjects and Rhonda’s way of working embody movement and growth. The landscapes are a place where she can marry the media with the scene, and the results are always a bit surprising. Experimenting keeps Rhonda interested and encourages her to stay focused on the process.”

According to the press release, when not out hiking and observing, Miller is in her studio in her house in South Berwick. Her husband and dog Lucy encourage the process of sinking into the work. On hikes, her husband often points out mushrooms or plants he knows she will appreciate. Lucy lays next to her in the studio, reminding her to take it slow and steady.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in Speers Gallery from Dec. 2-28 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For current hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Mornings in Paris to host Prelude Poetry

WePoets & Verse and Mornings in Paris will host Prelude Poetry from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 during Christmas Prelude celebrations.

WePoets & Verse will bring local poets together to read their original poetry. Mornings in Paris is located at 21 Western Ave. in Lower Village Kennebunk. The cost of the event is a donation of $3/person that includes cup of hot chocolate. Proceeds benefit Community Outreach Services.

For more information, email poetryawakenings@gmail.com.

Historical society schedules bean supper

The Arundel Historical Society will host a baked bean and pasta supper on Saturday Dec. 2. It will be held at the Mildred L. Day School gym from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mildred L. Day School is located at 600 Limerick Road, Arundel.

The menu includes two types of baked beans, mac-and-cheese, American chop suey, hot dogs, coleslaw, cornbread/rolls, drinks, coffee and homemade desserts. Takeout is available.

The suggested donations are $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 10. Children 5 and younger eat free. There will be historical displays, membership information, a Reindeer Raffle and merchandise available. The supper is a benefit for the Arundel Historical Society.

Legion Post 159 hosting Prelude craft fair

A Prelude craft fair featuring a variety of items by Maine artisans, gift baskets, baked goods, photography, jewelry, silent auction and more will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Refreshments will be available.

For more information, call 967-2400.

Wreath sponsorships available

National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 16. American Legion Post 159 and the Wreaths Across America organization are offering an opportunity to sponsor a wreath that will be placed on a veteran’s grave at Arundel Cemetery in Kennebunkport in December.

For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Atlantic Hall to host Prelude Fair

Atlantic Hall’s annual Prelude Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The fair features food, crafts and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit Atlantic Hall. Atlantic Hall is located at 173 Maine St. in Cape Porpoise.

Natural observations calendar on sale

Maine garden designer and writer Julie McLeod and artist Piper Castles collaborated with local land trusts and nonprofits to create a 2024 calendar supporting land trusts and nonprofits and educate the public on environmental issues.

The 2024 calendar is available at the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, Kennebunk Land Trust, Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddick, and Gilsland Farm Audubon Center. The price is $14.99.

For more informaiton, email pipercastles@gmail.com or julie.larkspurdesign@gmail.com.

Maine Women in the Arts to host Prelude Fine Art Show

Maine Women in the Arts, a group of 90 local artists, announced that its Prelude Fine Art Show opened Nov. 30 and will run through Dec. 3. The show and sale highlight paintings in watercolor, oil, pastel, colored pencil, and acrylic as well as photography and pottery.

The show continues Friday, Dec. 1, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show is at the Masonic Lodge, 10 North St., in Kennebunkport. Admission is free.

The objective of Maine Women in the Arts is to promote and give exposure to local artists and their work in all media. Maine Women in the Arts is a statewide organization, founded in 1977, by and for individuals in the fine and performing arts, including visual arts, music, theater, poetry, literature, and dance. The organization is open to men and women.

For more information, visit www.mainewomenarts.com.

Kennebunkport Conservation Trust seeks auction items

The Kennebunkport Conservation Trust is seeking items for its annual online auction. This year, all proceeds from the auction will go toward returning power to Goat Island Light House.

Patrons can support the conservation trust by donating an auction items. Welcomed items include, gift certificates for businesses, restaurants, lodging, services, events, and recreational activities, clothing, merchandise, new or gently used items, gift baskets, art, jewelry, handmade items, antiques and autographed items, etc.

The Kennebunkport Conservation Trust preserves land for use by current and future generations and strives to manage properties in a manner that reflects the natural and cultural heritage of Kennebunkport.

To arrange for drop-off or pick-up of items, email Kennebunkport Conservation Trust Operations Manager Heather Magaw at hmagaw@kporttrust.org.

For more information on Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, visit www.kporttrust.org/.

Church on the Cape collecting wool blend socks

Church on the Cape partners with Grace-Street Ministries in Portland each year for a sock campaign. New wool blend socks in all sizes are collected and distributed to the unhoused population by the ministry.

Each pair of socks that is given away from the sock campaign comes with a tag that says, “with love from Church on the Cape.”

Last year, with the money donated by the church, approximately 300 $10 Dunkin’ gift cards were added to the socks.

Those who would like to contribute to the sock campaign can drop off donations made out to Church on the Cape and write “Socks” on the memo line, at 3 Langsford Road, Cape Porpoise, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or during Sunday Worship Service at 10 a.m.

For more information on Church on the Cape, visit wwww.churchonthecape.org. For more information on Grace Street Ministries, visit www.gracestreetministries.org.

Wildlife refuge calendar available to order

The 2024 Friends of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge wall calendar available for pre-order. To pre-order, visit www.friendsofrachelcarsonnwr.org/calendar.

All proceeds beyond the costs associated with the calendar will be used directly in the Friends’ mission to support the refuge’s preservation of land for migratory birds and local wildlife.

The Friends of Rachel Carson NWR held a two-month long photo contest from July 15-Sept. 15 and a jury selected 12 winning images to grace the monthly pages of the 2024 calendar.

The Friends support the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in its mission to preserve land for migratory birds and local wildlife. The Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge is located in York and Cumberland counties and consists of 11 divisions totaling 5,600 acres scattered throughout the towns of Kittery, York, Ogunquit, Wells, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, and Cape Elizabeth.

Legion Post announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

2023 – Dec. 7.

2024 – Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

