BIDDEFORD — Police arrested Saco resident Lorenze A. Labonte, 25, on Monday and have charged him with the murder of 27-year-old Ahmed Sharif of Lewiston. Sharif was shot and killed on Friday, Nov. 24 in a Biddeford apartment on State Street.

Labonte was taken into custody by the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team on Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. He was arrested at his home at 103 Temple St. in Saco, according to a press release sent out by Shannon Moss, the public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, on Monday night. He has been charged with Sharif’s murder and was scheduled to make an initial appearance in York County District Court on Tuesday, according to the release

The Friday prior, Biddeford Police responded to a 911 call around 2:10 p.m. and found Sharif dead from his injuries in the apartment on State Street. Sharif was taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where an autopsy was conducted the following day. His death was ruled a homicide.

According to the Press Herald Katherine Snow, who lives across the street from where Sharif was shot, said Monday that the apartment where he died belongs to a woman and her two daughters.

A court records search by the Portland Press Herald found that Sharif was living in Lewiston but had also been a Westbrook and South Portland resident in recent years. The paper found via a criminal background check that Sharif was incarcerated for multiple short periods and was on probation for multiple misdemeanor charges in Cumberland County and one in Penobscot County. Sharif also had an arraignment in Androscoggin County Superior Court scheduled for early December on a charge that he had violated terms of his release. It’s not clear, however, which case the alleged violation of conditions refers to, according to the Press Herald.

