In the 1800s and into the early 1900s, life was very much agricultural in nature for many residents of our community. Documenting the history of South Portland’s farms, and especially milk men, has always been a favorite area of interest for me. I was thrilled to get an email recently from Jim Densmore; Jim is the great grandson of one of our dairy farmers, John M. Densmore, and he reached out after seeing our Densmore milk bottle in the online museum.

The Densmore farmhouse once fronted on the street then known as Payne Road. Streets and street names have changed a lot over the years; the Densmore house faced what is now known as Western Avenue – the section of Western Avenue that turns into Johnson Road at the end of the main runway of the airport. Let’s take a look at what we know about this dairy man who supplied milk to the local area for over 35 years.

John Morsby Densmore was born in East Noel, Nova Scotia, in 1873. East Noel is a small community that is also known as Densmore’s Mills, named for Frank and Sarah Densmore who settled there around 1772. John was the son of Elijah and Elizabeth Murray Densmore. In 1886, when John was only 13 years old, his family moved to Portland, Maine. After he graduated from high school, he worked for the Thos. P. Beals Co., a manufacturer of spring beds and furniture in Portland.

He married Edith McCullough in 1896, but the marriage didn’t work out. They divorced and, around 1898, John moved to Boston with his mother and his sister, Agnes (his father remained in Portland for about a year, then moved back to Nova Scotia). John lived in Boston for over a decade, working as a motorman (an operator of a streetcar or train).

While living in Boston, John married Lucilla Spencer in 1906 (Lucilla was a nurse and, like John, she was also from Nova Scotia). Their first child, Ruth, was born in 1907 and daughter Doris was born in 1910.

In July of 1910, John Densmore purchased about 50 acres of land in South Portland, along the southern side of Stroudwater. The airport didn’t exist at that time. It wasn’t until the 1920s that a Stroudwater resident, Dr. Clifford “Kip” Strange, cleared some of his land and created a couple of grass runways for his own plane; the “Stroudwater Airport” grew from that, later becoming the Portland Municipal Airport, and then the Portland International Jetport.

Now living in South Portland, John and Lucilla had two more children, Myrtle in 1913 and John E. in 1914.

On his nearly 50-acre property, John M. Densmore operated a dairy farm. The property extended from the house on Payne Road back toward Westbrook Street, along what is now the Jetport Plaza Road today. He kept a herd of Guernsey cattle on his property and bottled and delivered milk throughout the local area. As was common in those times, milk bottles were taken back, washed, and reused. There’s a lot of work to be done on a farm, so the kids grew up knowing all about hard work. His son stayed working in the business through his early 20s before finally leaving to go on a new path.

John’s wife Lucilla died in 1947. After her death, it appears that he no longer operated his milk delivery business. He instead continued with a scaled-back farm operation until his retirement, around 1953. In 1955, the farm was taken by eminent domain by the City of Portland for an expansion of the airport. Needing a new place to live, John bought the house at 45 Carter Street in South Portland. He lived there for the next 10 years, then sold the home in 1966 and moved to his daughter Doris Clark’s home at 72 Fessenden Avenue in South Portland.

John died in 1968 and is buried with Lucilla at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

