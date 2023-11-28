For over 15 years, some Biddeford families have received Thanksgiving baskets with everything included for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Several hundred volunteer hours goes into collecting donations, purchasing supplies, boxing dinners, and transportation. From donations and gifts, the Ladies Auxiliary and Sons of AMVETS were able to assemble 21 complete Thanksgiving dinners. Those dinners were boxed and went out to provide shut-ins and/or families with few means to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

AMVET George Worthley said, “I’m proud to be an AMVET, especially here at Post 1. All year long, this post donates an incredible amount to support charitable organizations as well as individuals in our local area.”

Pictured from left are: AMVET George Worthley; Mike Cloutier, Sons of AMVETS; Guy Lamontagne, Commander Sons of AMVETS; Butch LaRoche, Sons of AMVETS; Toni Aldrich, Ladies Auxiliary; Connie LaRoche, Ladies Auxiliary; Dan Nadeau, Sons of AMVETS; and Laurie Lavertu, Ladies Auxiliary.

