SOUTH PORTLAND – Following the execution of a warrant on Tuesday morning, an Old Orchard Beach man was arrested for an armed robbery/home invasion that took place in South Portland Nov. 22, according to police.

At 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, South Portland Police, members of the Southern Maine Regional Special Response Team, and Old Orchard Beach Police executed a high risk warrant service and arrested Tyrone A. Brown on Evergreen Avenue in Old Orchard Beach.

Brown, 41, Old Orchard Beach, is suspected of last weeks armed robbery/home invasion at 114 Sawyer St. Brown was arrested and charged with Class A robbery, Class A burglary, Class B aggravated reckless conduct, Class B aggravated assault, and Class C possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Just after 8:30 p.m. the night before Thanksgiving, South Portland Police responded to a Sawyer Street residence for a report’ of an armed home invasion with shots fired, according to police.

Police reported to the scene and learned that two suspects, one armed with a firearm, had entered the victim’s home demanding money, police said. Shots were fired inside of the home, but no one was injured. The victim was able to escape and call for help. At that time, both suspects fled away from the residence on foot.

Initial and follow-up information gathered by officers “strongly suggests” the address of the alleged crime was not chosen at random.

During their investigation, South Portland developed a possible identity on the armed suspect, police said, and an arrest warrant for Brown and search warrant for the residence on Evergreen Avenue in Old Orchard Beach were issued Monday night.

There was no struggle, and no one was hurt during the arrest, police said. The suspect was transported to the Cumberland County Jail where he is being held on $25,000 cash bail. He was expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

As of Tuesday night, South Portland Police continue to investigate and hope to identify the second suspect soon. Anyone with information should contact Det. Jon Stearns at 207-874-8575, ext. 7212; Det. Lt. Chris Todd at 207- 874-8575 , ext. 7448; or leave an anonymous tip at 207-347-4100.

