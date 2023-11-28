No need to cross the bridge

To the editor,

I love living in South Portland, and I frequent local businesses, because I want them to thrive.

Tommy Simpson with his daughter Jessica run True Value Hardware, offering the things I appreciate – beautiful products, dependable service, and knowledgeable employees. I recently needed screws for a project, and Bob asked more questions than I did. What kind of surface? Indoors or out? What’s the project? All to help me get the right thing. Amazing.

Lambs is the new pub recently opened along the Greenbelt. Wade is amazing – beautiful site, keen staff and amazing bread and cheese snack. I walk there safely in five minutes. A fabulous addition to the ‘hood.

Night Moves Bakery, next to Lambs, is a true gift. Great bread, fabulous pistachio cake and yummy chocolate chip cookies. Folks line up, eager to purchase yummy, good quality breads.

Dave does a fabulous job keeping Willows a hoppin’ place. Great take-out and eat-in with a friendly staff, right at the end of my street.

Thaddeus opened Lincoln and Main E-bike Cafe and Winery. Wonderful place. I have hot tea and avocado toast while I eyeball the gorgeous electric bikes. From Thursday through Saturday, you can get a beer, glass of wine or homemade vermouth.

Pretty soon Charlie will open Broadway Bowl. Working every night, putting a new face on the space, is intriguing. Another place along the Greenbelt with a fabulous view. Can’t wait.

Too many to mention. No need to cross the bridge, my friends. We have it all.

Rosemarie De Angelis

South Portland

