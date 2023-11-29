FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Police Department discovered the body of a man Wednesday afternoon at a residence on Main Street, officials said.

Fairfield police responded to a call at the residence at about 3:30 p.m., when the man was found.

No details about the man or his identity were released to the public Wednesday.

Fairfield police called the Maine State Police Major Crime Unit to assist at the residence.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety said Wednesday evening the investigation was ongoing.

This story will be updated.

