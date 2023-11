Drivers in the Portland area were warned of a crash blocking northbound lanes of Interstate 95 late Wednesday night.

According to an alert from the Maine Turnpike Authority at approximately 9:45 p.m., a motor vehicle crash between Exit 45 in South Portland and Exit 47 in Portland blocked all northbound lanes.

Traffic was diverted off Exit 45.

The MTA alert was canceled at 11:37 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous