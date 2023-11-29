GLENBURN – Stephen M. Atkinson, 70, passed away Nov. 21, 2023, with his loving wife of 40 years by his side. He was born Dec. 14, 1952, in Bath, the third child of Edward and Helen (Ochmanski) Atkinson.

﻿Steve graduated from Morse High School, a proud and active alumnus of the Class of 1971. He attended the University of Maine and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology. He was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, serving as President in his senior year. In November of 1977, he commissioned in the Maine Air National Guard, completing pilot training by December of 1978. During his 35 years in the Maine Air National Guard, he was always recruiting for the Maineiacs, especially with the famous Maineiac stickers. He held multiple Command positions, including Wing Commander of the 101st Air Refueling Wing, Bangor, Maine, Commander of the Maine Air National Guard, and the Assistant Adjutant General, Air, at Joint Forces Headquarters, Augusta, Maine. He also served in a Staff position at the Air National Guard Readiness Center, Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. For 32 years, he flew the KC-135 Stratotanker, and was well-respected as a mentor and leader. He saw value in everything and everyone, and loved serving his country. Upon retirement, he continued his relationship with fellow Maineiacs, most recently serving as President of the Maine Air Guard Retirees Association.

﻿With all of his professional accomplishments, his greatest source of pride was his family. He may have retired with the title General, but his favorite people called him Papa. Steve worked hard and led by example. He had hope and trust in people without judgment. He believed music could get you through anything, and enjoyed both singing and playing guitar. He was always a source of knowledge; teaching his kids and grandchildren astronomy, science, personal finances, agriculture and meteorology. He was constantly in motion, facilitating fun, and enjoyed spending his time outside. He coached his kids’ sports teams, attended many of his grandkids’ games, built ice rinks and taught them all to downhill and cross-country ski. An ultimate maximizer, he had an endless list of tasks, but would always find time for his family.

﻿Surviving in addition to his wife, Candace (Martin) Atkinson, are his daughters, Alyssa and her husband Nathan Anaya of Bangor, Kristina and her husband John Motta of Windham, NH, Chelsea and her husband Bret Cove of Colorado Springs, Colo., Meredith and her wife Elizabeth Atkinson, of Bangor, son Jonathan Atkinson of Glenburn; grandchildren Vivian and Alden Anaya, Evelyn and Gavin Motta, and Aspen Cove; brother, Gerald Atkinson of Bath; sisters Cynthia and her husband Gary Favreau of Brunswick, Melissa and her husband George Niemann of Maine and Florida; father-in-law, Roy Martin of Bangor; sister-in-law, Kim and her husband Paul Jenkins of Glenburn, brother-in-law, Kevin Martin of Rindge, NH; nieces and nephews and their families, Jillian Flaherty, Christian Favreau, Michael Niemann, Kate Carlton, Stephen Niemann, Christopher Kelley, Abbey and Lily Jenkins; many special cousins; and loyal members of the Pushaw Royal Yacht Club. Steve was predeceased by his parents; mother-in-law Elizabeth Martin; beloved niece, Lisa.

﻿All who knew Steve are welcome to attend the mass of Christian burial 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, St. John’s Catholic Church, 217 York St, Bangor. A Celebration of Life will follow the funeral mass. Interment will be in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta, at a later date.

