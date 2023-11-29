AUGUSTA — Maine’s crime rate last year was comparable to the previous year when the state first began using a new crime data collection system, according to figures released by the Maine Department of Public Safety on Wednesday.

There were 44,373 crimes reported in 2022 compared to 44,637 in 2021, the agency said. That means the overall crime rate was nearly the same with 32 crimes per 1,000 people in 2022 and 32.5 per 1,000 in 2021.

Those figures, which could be updated, showed that there were 1,404 violent crimes, including murders, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults, in 2022 compared to 1,505 the year before.

While 2023 data isn’t recorded yet, the state will exceed the number of homicides recorded last year – 28 – because of a mass shooting on Oct. 25 that claimed 18 lives. It remains unclear if the state will surpass the record of 40 homicides in 1989.

Most of the figures released Wednesday can’t be compared with figures from 2020 or before because the FBI is now using Incident-Based Reporting data, which replaced the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting system. The new system counts 29 offense categories instead of the previous eight, officials said.

Overall crime in Maine had dropped for nine consecutive years under the old reporting system.

