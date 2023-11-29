NEWTON, Mass. — The Great North Atlantic Conference announced their end of the year awards for field hockey on Nov. 8; and Lily Stark of Saco was one of seven members of Lasell University’s field hockey team to be recognized.

Stark and Courtney Tello were each named to the conference’s second team. Stark, a senior, finished the season 19 goals and nine assists, both second on the team. She finishes her career with 49 goals and 20 assists in 53 games for 118 points. She ranks fourth all-time in school history in goals, points, and assists. Tello, a junior, finished first in the conference in save percentage, with .900, good for the third best in the country. Her goals against average of .603 was good for second in the conference, and eigth in the country. She currently has 32 career wins, just nine away from tying the school record.

