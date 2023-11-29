Jennifer Day has been named director of development at Thornton Academy in Saco. In this role, she oversees all fundraising activities, including the school’s capital campaign that is currently raising funds needed to complete the athletic complex and build a new field house on the TA campus.

Day’s prior roles included associate director of development at Thornton, as well as coordinator of the Homestay program.

An alum of Thomas College, Day has a long history of community service, in both volunteer and elected positions. An active member of the Biddeford-Saco communities, she served on the Saco Planning Board, and participated on multiple city level committees while in the role of executive director of Saco Main Street. Day was a School Board representative and city councilor in Augusta prior to moving to Saco.

Day lives in Saco with her husband, Jason. The couple has two children.

