Angela Adams Moving Sale

Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

170 Anderson St., Portland

angelaadams.com

High style at a lower price: As they prepare to move to a new showroom on Free Street later this month, the Angela Adams design studio is selling deeply discounted prototypes and overstock of their uniquely textured area rugs and elegant, minimalist furniture pieces.

Holiday Art Walk at the Mill

Friday, Dec. 1, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

90 Bridge St., Westbrook

instagram.com/ceeandshe

Take a First Friday indoor art walk and explore a diverse array of open studios at the Dana Warp Mill. You’ll find ceramics, jewelry, light sculptures, vintage clothing, house plants, candles, paintings, coffee, baked goods, and more from over two dozen local craftspeople and vendors.

Common Threads of Maine Makers Market

Friday, Dec. 1, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

90 Bridge St., Westbrook

commonthreadsmaine.org/store

If you don’t make it to Common Threads during the above Holiday Art Walk, come back Saturday to shop handmade gifts created by students and alumni of the Common Threads professional sewing school.

Art on the Hill

Friday, Dec. 1, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

195 North St., Portland

seaportland.org

Society for East End Arts annual sale at the East End Community school features more than 60 local artisans selling original work, like locally nurtured and spun wool yarn, decorative stained glass, leather and metal works, home goods, apparel and more.

Margolis Pineo Italia Overstock Sale

Friday, Dec. 1, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

44 Monument St., Portland

margolispineoitalia.com

Staying warm and fashionable in winters is a challenge, but this annual sale of Italian knitwear (designed and imported by local couple Elizabeth and David Margolis-Pineo) can help you stock up in discounted style. Find full-price wares year-round in Portland boutiques Jill McGowan and Home Remedies.

Knightville Holiday Stroll

Sunday, Dec. 3, noon to evening

Various locations, South Portland

From Foulmouthed Brewing and SoPo Seafood to Artemis Plus Size Thrift and Bonny Read Vintage, dozens of diverse businesses around this waterfront neighborhood by Casco Bay Bridge will be holding individual sales, specials, and activities throughout the day.

Portland’s First Friday Art Walk

Friday, Dec. 1, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Congress Street, between High Street and Monument Square, Portland

An array of vendors will line the sidewalks for a hopefully-not-too-chilly evening of sales, but you can get inside for a sale of at the Creative Portland office at 84 Free Street, or into the State Theater Building at 142 High or 615 Congress to visit open studios.

MECA&D Holiday Sale

Friday, Dec. 1, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

522 Congress Street, Portland

meca.edu

Back in the Porteous Building for the first time since 2019, the annual Maine College of Art & Design Holiday Sale features work by faculty, staff, and alumni across multiple floors of the college’s flagship location. Can’t make it this weekend? Throughout December, you can stop by the school’s mini market at 49 Oak St. to shop student-made goods.

