Bowling balls rumbling down the lanes, the rewarding clattering of falling pins and the occasional laugh at a gutter ball could all be heard Tuesday afternoon as Broadway Bowl opened its doors in South Portland.

“It’s nice to see it go into action,” owner Charlie Mitchell said Tuesday, noting it opened just in time for “the busiest time of the year for bowling alleys.”

Located at the site of the former Sea Dog Brewing Company pub and bowling alley that closed last spring, Mitchell said Broadway Bowl incorporates inspiration and lessons learned from its older sibling, Bayside Bowl in Portland. Broadway Bowl’s outdoor patio, for instance, is a nod to Bayside Bowl’s rooftop bar, but it’s heated for year-round use.

And, while Broadway has half the number of lanes than Bayside’s 20, Mitchell said he made sure there is plenty to do if there’s a waiting list to play.

“It’s a pretty small center for the bowling angle,” Mitchell said, and at Bayside, “when you have those super long waits … there just isn’t a lot to do. That’s why it’s really nice to have these other amenities.”

In addition to the patio, the amenities include lawn space for cornhole, an arcade, a lounge and plenty of seats at tables and the bar.

Advertisement

Ashley Barron of South Portland said she liked having a new spot to celebrate and get together with family.

“The kids love bowling and it’s so convenient; it’s right in our hometown,” she said.

“When I heard they were opening up a place in South Portland, I knew it would be the perfect spot to celebrate my brother-in-law’s birthday,” said her brother, Tyson Barron. He said he took his girlfriend, Rosa Cannistraci, to Bayside Bowl on their first date. On Tuesday, he gave her some pointers at Broadway Bowl.

“After getting a free bowling lesson from my boyfriend, I decided to retire the bumpers,” Cannistraci said. “I’m determined to get my first strike ever, so … when you asked if we will be back, the answer is ‘yes’ – many, many times.”

Mitchell said the new location isn’t only an opportunity for his business to grow but for his staff to grow professionally as well. Many of his employees have been working at Bayside Bowl for its entire 13 years of existence.

“It’s an opportunity for a lot of my employees to grow into bigger positions,” he said.

Broadway Bowl is located at 725 Broadway, the site of the former Sea Dog Brewing Company pub and bowling alley, which closed in April. It will be open 3 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, including rates, menus and how to reserve lanes for parties and get-togethers, visit broadwaybowlmaine.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: