Scarborough Community Services will hold two meetings for residents and other stakeholders Thursday, Dec. 7, to gather input on a new community center.

The workshops, from 2-3:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., are a chance for residents to share what activities they’d like at a community center to help determine the design, layout and size of the project.

Both sessions will take place at the Community Services Hub at 418 Payne Road.

