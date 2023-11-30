Sweetser students receive new park with community support

SACO — Sweetser’s Saco Campus has a new playground thanks to an award from Lowe’s and the help of local organizations.

A $145,000 award from Lowe’s was combined with other community-based resources and support to rebuild and revitalize the outdoor recreation spaces on Sweetser’s Saco campus. This includes new playgrounds and a multi-purpose play court for the youth they serve between ages 5-18, K-12 engaged in Sweeter’s Child Crisis, Residential and Educational Programs. Sweetser is one of only 100 projects nationally selected by Lowe’s to receive a hometown community impact grant and the only project awarded in Maine.

“This new outdoor recreation space will aid in improving the mental wellbeing and healing for the students and youth we serve on campus,” said Justin Chenette, Sweetser’s Senior Director of PR & Advancement. “Thanks to our amazing community partners and to Lowe’s, this play space will help children reduce anxiety and stress along with teaching important physical, mental, and emotional skills like cooperation, patience, and balance.”

Sweetser recently held a ribbon cutting opening the outdoor recreation spaces to their young clients. In addition to Lowe’s, the following organizations assisted with the final project including Maine Community Bank, Sam L. Cohen Foundation, Rotary Club of Saco Bay Sunset and the Pendleton Fund.

Coast Guard Auxiliary of Saco presents new required boating safety course

SACO — Effective Jan. 1, operators of motor boats on Maine’s inland waters are required to have completed an approved safety course if they are under the age of 26. Jet Skis may be operated by those 16 or 17 only if they have passed an approved boating safety course.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is working closely with the State of Maine to assist in the huge effort to provide the instruction necessary for every eligible person to complete an approved course. This course provides education on inland and coastal waters. It is aimed at boaters of all ages who either require or desire to attended a boating safety class.

A course is being offered in January in Southern Maine in Old Orchard Beach. There will be four meetings on Wednesday nights starting Jan. 10 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at OOB/Saco Adult Education OOB High School, 40 E. Emerson Cummings Blvd., Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064. For more information, go to uscga24@gmail.com. The fee is $25. For more information and to register call OOB/Saco Adult Ed. 207-934-7922; contact USCG Auxiliary 24 Public Education Officer James Katz, at 3 Abby Lane Saco, 04072, by phone at 617-283-2203 or email uscga24@gmail.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: