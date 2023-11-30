I was having a chat with a friend the other day. The topic, as it often is, was the weather, which has been really weird this year. We had a cool spring with a rainier-than-usual summer followed by a fairly mild, early autumn. On the day my friend and I were chatting it was bone-chilling cold. We live in Maine. It’s cold in December. We all know that. But the fact that we had such a long, cool, rainy summer, followed by a particularly warm fall, just makes the cold feel … colder, if that makes sense.

The good news is that there’s a bright side — there almost always is — and the bright side to the bone-chilling cold outside is that things are warm and bright inside the Libby Library.

If you haven’t seen our cozy reading area with the fireplace, we would love to have you stop by. Feel free to sit and enjoy one of our many magazines (everything from The Atlantic to Yankee magazine, and a whole alphabet of titles in between) or catch-up on the news with the daily Portland Press Herald and the weekly Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier. If you prefer, there are puzzle books, a chess set, and a Backgammon Board. If you’re looking for company, the Creative Fiber Club meets in the reading area every Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. Charging outlets are also available, and if you need a charging cord, be sure to ask at the front circulation desk.

Kids are invited to join us at 10:45 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month from September to May for STEAM Saturdays. On Dec. 9 the theme is Circuits and Electricity. I hear it’s going to be shockingly good fun.

Speaking of fun, check out Life-Sized Candy Land game on Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab a friend, or two, and stop by for a sweet time — climbing Gum Drop Mountain, navigating the Lollipop Woods, and wading through the Molasses Swamp. All ages are welcome. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

Our monthly writer’s group meets on Dec. 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room. All experience levels and genres are welcome. Come join the fun — writing, critiquing, and talking about the craft.

At the end of the month, we’ll be in full celebration mode. Take a break from the holiday rush and join us here at the library for Reindeer Games on Friday, Dec. 22 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Enjoy some winter and holiday games for “kids” of all ages. Then, on Friday, Dec. 29, we will be hosting a Noon Year’s Eve Party from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Usher in the New Year with a dance party, some snacks, and a Balloon Drop right at 12:00 … noon.

Starting in January, the Libby Library Bridge Club will meet every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Community Room. All levels are welcome.

We’re heading into the cold, dark month of December, but here at Libby Library, we promise to keep things warm and bright! As our favorite Aardvark always says, “Having fun isn’t hard, when you’ve got a library card!”

