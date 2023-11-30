Since Nov. 1, Mainers have been able to shop for and enroll in affordable health care plans on the Maine’s Health Insurance Marketplace. As the chair of the Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee, I urge you and your family, as well as your friends and neighbors, to look into Maine’s Health Insurance Marketplace. The Marketplace, also known as CoverME.gov, allows Mainers to compare private plans, apply for financial savings, and enroll in a health or dental insurance plan for 2024. All plans offer quality, comprehensive insurance that protects consumers if they have an accident or a major illness – and fully pays for preventive screenings. Last year, more than 60,000 Mainers enrolled in health coverage for 2023.

Every year, thousands of Mainers have saved – and will continue to save — hundreds of dollars on average, especially with additional federal financial assistance that makes insurance more affordable. In fact, due to enhanced premium tax credits extended through 2025, 4 out of 5 people enrolled in CoverME.gov qualify for financial assistance, with an average reduction in premium costs of $493. Some consumers will pay less than $10 per month. Additionally, those with income over $58,320 (for an individual) and $120,000 (for a family of four), may qualify for extra financial assistance for 2024. This extra assistance benefits older Mainers and rural Mainers who typically face higher premiums than others.

If you applied for coverage previously and you could not afford it or did not qualify, you should try again this year. If you already have CoverME.gov coverage, then you will be automatically enrolled in a plan that closely matches your current plan, unless you take action during the open enrollment period, which is Nov. 1 through Jan. 16. As always, you should review and compare these plans to make sure that you have the best plan that meets your health care needs and fits into your budget.

The open enrollment period has two parts: If you apply by Dec. 15, then your coverage will begin on Jan. 1. If you apply between Dec. 16 and Jan. 16, then your coverage will begin on Feb. 1. After Jan. 16, only individuals and families who qualify for special enrollment periods — such as the loss of health insurance, a change in marital status, or the birth of a child — can sign up for coverage.

CoverME.gov is a one-stop shop for health care coverage. It is the only place that Mainers can get financial assistance to reduce out-of-pocket costs for coverage. If people apply for CoverME.gov and they find out they are eligible for MaineCare, then CoverME.gov will send their application to MaineCare for review. Eligible Mainers can enroll in MaineCare at any time of the year.

To get started, go to coverme.gov/get-started. To speak with someone on the phone, contact the Consumer Assistance Center at 1-866-636-0355, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday. You can also contact the Consumers for Affordable Health Care Consumer Assistance Helpline at 1-800-965-7476, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: