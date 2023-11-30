The U.S. Postal Service is considering consolidating Maine’s two mail processing facilities, a move that has drawn criticism from Sen. Susan Collins.

Collins, in a letter to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, said consolidating the Hampden facility with the location in Scarborough would be a bad idea.

“This proposal jeopardizes the reliable delivery of medication for Mainers who rely on mail order pharmacies and deliveries from federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs for their prescriptions, a critical concern for the oldest state in the nation,” Collins wrote. “In addition, residents will certainly see their local mail delayed.”

This isn’t the first time the postal service has considered consolidation. A similar proposal was put forth in 2012 but ultimately rejected after criticism from many, including Collins.

In a statement from her office, the Republican senator said the Hampden location is crucial to mail delivery to Maine’s northern and eastern reaches. There are more than 130 miles separating the Hampden and Scarborough facilities. That means mail sent between two communities in, say, Aroostook County, might have to travel two extra hours each way for processing.

Collins also pointed out that the postal service has struggled to maintain reliable service in Maine. Consolidation would only exacerbate those problems, she said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: