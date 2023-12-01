Lake Region Community Chorus holiday concert

The Lake Region Community Chorus will present its eighth annual holiday concert, “Sleigh Ride,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at Twitchell Chapel at Bridgton Academy.

The choral group made up of 55 singers from 12 area towns will present a diverse selection of songs, including “Mele Kalikimaka” with special accompaniment by the The CUKES (Church Ukulele Strummers); a special piece sung in honor and memory of Ginny Halligan; and “The Hallelujah Chorus” with audience participation. Accompanying the chorus will be Rusty Wiltjer, percussion; Mark Priola, electric bass; Liz Rounds, flute; Pam Ward, guitar; Adam Quincy and Ian Smith, trumpets; Jan Jukkola, clarinet; and Glen Jukkola, violin.

There is no admission charge. Donations to help cover music and operating costs will be accepted.

Upcoming festivities

On Saturday, Dec. 2, Bridgton kicks off its festive season. Start the morning at the Community Holiday Breakfast with Santa hosted by American Legion Post 67 at the Bridgton Community Center from 8 to 11 a.m.

Then head over to Stevens Brook Elementary school to visit the craft and vendor fair between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. There, the parks and rec department will host a kids craft workshop for $10 before visiting with Santa from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Festival of Lights Parade starts in the school’s bus loop. Judges will evaluate the “Snow-globe Spectacular” themed entries at 4:30 p.m. before the parade and a candlelight procession heads off at 5 p.m.

The day wraps up at the Community Center with a town Holiday Block Party with music, juggling and tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Track mammals

Maine Master Naturalists Leigh MacMillan Hayes and Dawn Wood will lead Wednesday Wanders snowshoe treks in the woods for Loon Echo Land Trust beginning Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Mammal tracking will be the main focus of the treks, which will continue at least until March. Depending on conditions, Wednesday Wanders will take place every other week from 10 a.m. to noon for adults and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for families. Participants, who are welcome to join as many treks as they’d like, will need snowshoes and hand warmers, water and a snack and should dress in layers of warm clothing. Loon Echo Land Trust will have a few pairs of snowshoes available to loan. Locations will vary, but the group won’t move quickly or too far, according to press release from the land trust. The program is free, but registration is required. More information, including dates and links to register, can be found at lelt.org/wanders. ‘A Christmas Carol’ on stage Will Rhys will perform his one-man show of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at the Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Rhys has had an extensive national acting and directing career and is a founding member of the National Theatre of the Deaf. Tickets are $25 at hayloftatdragonfly.com. The venue is located at 95 Sanborns Grove Road.

