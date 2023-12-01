Historic home reverently renovated

New Gloucester resident Cynthia Plath has just finished a massive renovation of the colonial home she purchased in September 2022, a home that over the years has been a tavern, a dance hall, a store, a post office and a courthouse.

The Bell Tavern was built in 1773 by Peleg Chandler and it was sold after he died in 1819, according to Tom Blake’s book on the town’s history. After two centuries at the intersection of Intervale and Cobbs Bridge roads, the structure was moved in 1978 a few hundred feet down the hill to 410 Intervale Road.

Plath heard from her sister Jaime Carter, an architect who lives within eyesight of the property, that it was on the market.

“Unfortunately, like any other old home, you don’t realize what has and what hasn’t been done. It was a lot bigger … than I had hoped for. What was supposed to be some cosmetic stuff ended up being a complete gutting of the house from the basement all the way up to the rafters,” Plath said.

To get the house up to code, an overhaul that involved rewiring the entire house was just the beginning. New plumbing, insulation, attic floor boards and other intensive renovations were required to overcome the building’s substandard condition.

She wanted to remain true to the character of the house while bringing it up to the 21st century. A modernized feature is smart mirrors installed throughout the house. “They’ll tell you the date, time and temperature, and tell you you’re gorgeous, as every mirror should,” she said.

In a nod to traditional features, some of the original exposed beams remain and others that have been replicated were added. Original wide pine boards line one of the bedrooms while new materials provide the flooring for other rooms.

Every contractor she hired was local and she credits her sister and brother-in-law with being instrumental in providing business contacts. “It took a village,” she said.

As a diplomat with the state department, Plath’s career involves world travel. Now that renovations have been completed as of mid-November, she has moved in the first home she has ever owned in the United States.

She plans to write a book about the history of the house, her experience derived from overseeing the renovations and how central the house has been to the community over the 250 years of its existence.

Revamped Shakers’ Christmas Fair

Classic Shaker holiday shopping is moving. Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village will be at the Poland Winter Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9. Over 40 local artists, crafters and food producers will be on site.

Buy gifts for friends and family, such as the Shakers’ herbs and teas, jams and jellies, handmade brooms, wooden ware, candles, food products, jewelry, raw honey, goats’ milk soap, baskets, cutting boards, knit goods and more.

The market is located at the Poland Community School at 1250 Maine St. in Poland, with free parking just a few miles north of Shaker Village. To learn more, go to maineshakers.com.

A couple of upcoming Christmas concerts

Two concerts held at the First Congregational Church will celebrate the Christmas season.

The Coastal Winds Community Band will play a variety of carols and other holiday music at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5. Admission will be by donation to the Fuel Assistance Fund.

The Handbell Choir will perform at 2 p.m. Dec. 17. The church is at 19 Gloucester Hill Road.

