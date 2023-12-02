I was saddened to read that John Clemente, a member of the Maine Legislature (1971-72), representing Portland and a member of the last Maine Executive Council (1975-76) representing Cumberland County, has passed away. I served with John on the executive council, and knew him in that role. John fulfilled his duties on the council with diligence, good judgment, and an unusually good nature. It was a pleasure to work with him. The other members of the council, if they were still with us, would share these sentiments.

John started his involvement in politics at age 11, in 1956, as a volunteer for then-Gov. Ed Muskie’s re-election campaign. He later served as chairman of the Young Democrats at Gorham State College, now University of Southern Maine, and as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 1972.

In an interesting historical twist, John voted along with the rest of the executive council to support its abolition. The council, included in Maine’s Constitution in 1820, was tasked primarily with confirming appointments of the governor and approving routine financial transactions. It was widely regarded by many, particularly by Govs. Muskie and Curtis, as an unnecessary appendage susceptible to much political intrigue. It was abolished by constitutional amendment and vote of the people in 1977.

John was part of a large group of young, Maine Democratic activists in the 1970s that changed state government. He helped make our state a better place. He will be remembered.

Charles Jacobs

Monmouth

