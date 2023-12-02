There will be a new “sheriff” in town on Dec. 4 and I hope he takes the bull by the horns to straighten out our city’s homeless mess.

We know that once the new building for our asylum seekers opens, it will open 120 beds plus the approved 50 extra beds for a total of 170 beds at the Homeless Services Center. Our new mayor should give the lawless campers living in encampments the option of moving into the Homeless Services Center or immediately break up all campsites, and prohibit any further camping. Arrests should also be considered for people breaking numerous laws such as drug possession, drug dealing, stealing, illegal camping, drinking and urinating in public.

Many campers will never go to any shelter because of their various addictions or mental health issues so they make excuses why they can’t do it. These are the people that need to get into a rehabilitation program or get arrested.

Sounds like tough love but enabling and mollycoddling them hasn’t worked.

Peter Ferrante

Portland

